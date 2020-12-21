Why Trump’s Election-Fraud Lawsuits Flopped

The reasons are several. Lawmakers should pass reforms that would reassure the public of election integrity in the future.

Now that Joe Biden has won the Electoral College vote, many readers have asked us how lawsuits challenging the presidential results were rejected by dozens of courts. We'll try to explain a few reasons.

In an election for any other office, it’s possible to conduct a full investigation. But in this presidential race, all 50 states by law had to certify their results by December 8. Then the Electoral College was set to meet on December 13 to elect the president.

That’s a very short time window in which to collect clear evidence of fraud or irregularities great enough to change the outcome, …