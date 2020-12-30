Will the Hyde Amendment Survive the Biden Presidency?

Saving America’s most important pro-life policy could depend on the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoff elections and the 2022 midterms.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or over four decades, the Hyde amendment — an annual budget measure that prohibits the Medicaid program from providing federal funding of abortions, except in rare and limited circumstances — has been America’s most important pro-life public policy. By one estimate, it has saved 60,000 human lives from abortion each year since it was first enacted. But the top Democrat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee made it clear this month that she intends to kill the Hyde amendment in 2021.

Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the incoming chair of the Appropriations Committee, held a hearing on December 8 specifically dedicated …