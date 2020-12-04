Wisconsin Supreme Court Ducks Trump Campaign Claims of Election Improprieties

The judges are stalling to run out the clock on claims that actually have merit — even if they wouldn’t change the election outcome.

It is being widely reported that the Trump campaign lost its lawsuit in the Wisconsin supreme court on Thursday. That is not what happened. By a 4–3 vote, and to the consternation of the dissenting judges, the majority claimed in a curt opinion that it could not entertain the case at this point for two reasons, one of which seems weak, and the other, a dodge.

Moreover, there appears just on the face of the opinions to be significant force to the campaign’s claims of impropriety. To be clear, though, this is not a fraud case.

The campaign is alleging that Wisconsin …