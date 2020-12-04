NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Wisconsin Supreme Court Ducks Trump Campaign Claims of Election Improprieties

By
The election specialist Shannon Zastoupil and election official Tom DeFazio work in a ballot room after Election Day at the Kenosha Municipal Building in Kenosha, Wisc., November 4, 2020. (Daniel Acker/Reuters)
The judges are stalling to run out the clock on claims that actually have merit — even if they wouldn’t change the election outcome.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is being widely reported that the Trump campaign lost its lawsuit in the Wisconsin supreme court on Thursday. That is not what happened. By a 4–3 vote, and to the consternation of the dissenting judges, the majority claimed in a curt opinion that it could not entertain the case at this point for two reasons, one of which seems weak, and the other, a dodge.

Moreover, there appears just on the face of the opinions to be significant force to the campaign’s claims of impropriety. To be clear, though, this is not a fraud case.

The campaign is alleging that Wisconsin

Most Popular

If You Like Your Police, You Can Keep Your Police

By
The most amusing thing about the Obama v. the Squad kerfuffle is that there is not actually an inch of substantive daylight between the supposed combatants. Former President Obama does not disagree with the sentiments or objectives of Ilhan Omar et al. He disagrees with their tactic of pursuing it through a ... Read More

If You Like Your Police, You Can Keep Your Police

By
The most amusing thing about the Obama v. the Squad kerfuffle is that there is not actually an inch of substantive daylight between the supposed combatants. Former President Obama does not disagree with the sentiments or objectives of Ilhan Omar et al. He disagrees with their tactic of pursuing it through a ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

America Waits Out the Biden Era

By
Now that the post-electoral haze is clearing a little, and we see that the Democrats so skillfully arranged for massive ballot-harvesting electoral fraud in several swing states that their likely theft of the election may, in yet another demonstration of the atrophied condition of the American legal system, be ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

America Waits Out the Biden Era

By
Now that the post-electoral haze is clearing a little, and we see that the Democrats so skillfully arranged for massive ballot-harvesting electoral fraud in several swing states that their likely theft of the election may, in yet another demonstration of the atrophied condition of the American legal system, be ... Read More
Film & TV

Wonder Drug Cures All Problems

By
I’ve just discovered a film that has changed my life. Give it a chance, and it’ll change yours, too. The film is Another Round, by the sly Dane Thomas Vinterberg (The Celebration), and it heralds the discovery of a miraculous substance by four friends, all of them high-school teachers in Denmark, on the ... Read More
Film & TV

Wonder Drug Cures All Problems

By
I’ve just discovered a film that has changed my life. Give it a chance, and it’ll change yours, too. The film is Another Round, by the sly Dane Thomas Vinterberg (The Celebration), and it heralds the discovery of a miraculous substance by four friends, all of them high-school teachers in Denmark, on the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden’s Unhelpful Mask Stance

By
On the menu today: Joe Biden brings his own problems to the national stage, declaring that he wants Americans to wear masks until the end of his first 100 days in office -- well after the 100 million most vulnerable Americans will be vaccinated! -- and warns that the nation’s death toll from the pandemic will ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden’s Unhelpful Mask Stance

By
On the menu today: Joe Biden brings his own problems to the national stage, declaring that he wants Americans to wear masks until the end of his first 100 days in office -- well after the 100 million most vulnerable Americans will be vaccinated! -- and warns that the nation’s death toll from the pandemic will ... Read More
Business

The Climate Warriors are Eyeing Your Plate

By
The war on red meat, spearheaded by vegetarians (and then vegans) has been going on for years. More recently, the climate warriors have joined in. A decade or so ago, the idea that climate change might have been used as a justification for either banishing meat from the table — or repricing it so that it was ... Read More
Business

The Climate Warriors are Eyeing Your Plate

By
The war on red meat, spearheaded by vegetarians (and then vegans) has been going on for years. More recently, the climate warriors have joined in. A decade or so ago, the idea that climate change might have been used as a justification for either banishing meat from the table — or repricing it so that it was ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Silent Victims of This Pandemic

By
We all know this pandemic has taken many lives, and we are well-versed in all its impacts on our health. We also know about the victims who died of COVID, as they are reported daily. But today I would like to take a moment to make a list of the other victims of this pandemic. This incomplete list doesn’t take ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Silent Victims of This Pandemic

By
We all know this pandemic has taken many lives, and we are well-versed in all its impacts on our health. We also know about the victims who died of COVID, as they are reported daily. But today I would like to take a moment to make a list of the other victims of this pandemic. This incomplete list doesn’t take ... Read More