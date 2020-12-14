NR PLUS Elections

Wisconsin Was the Electoral College Tipping-Point State, Again

By
Members of Wisconsin’s Electoral College cast their votes at the state capitol in Madison, Wis., December 14, 2020. (Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters)
The 2020 election was decided for Biden by just 43,000 individual votes in three states.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Electoral College formally convened in the 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday and elected Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States by a vote of 306 to 232.

Biden beat President Trump by 4.3 percentage points in the national popular vote, but if you want to understand how close the election really was, you need to look at the states that put him over the top in the Electoral College: Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia.

Biden carried each state by a fraction of one percentage point: 0.63 points in Wisconsin, 0.3 points in Arizona, and

