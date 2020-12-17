With the End in Sight, Congress Finally Figures Out COVID Relief

Better late than never.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V accines are shipping out, frontline workers are getting stuck in the arm, and the unemployment rate has fallen by about half since its April peak — to around 7 percent, roughly where it was at the end of 2013.

Naturally, Congress is only just getting around to hammering out another economic-relief package.

Lawmakers are still finishing the $900 billion bill, but they expect to vote on it as soon as tomorrow. Based on the details available thus far, they seem to be getting things mostly right. I am not a fan of deficit spending or of big government programs, but the case …