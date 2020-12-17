NR PLUS Economy & Business

With the End in Sight, Congress Finally Figures Out COVID Relief

By
(Getty Images)
Better late than never.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V accines are shipping out, frontline workers are getting stuck in the arm, and the unemployment rate has fallen by about half since its April peak — to around 7 percent, roughly where it was at the end of 2013.

Naturally, Congress is only just getting around to hammering out another economic-relief package.

Lawmakers are still finishing the $900 billion bill, but they expect to vote on it as soon as tomorrow. Based on the details available thus far, they seem to be getting things mostly right. I am not a fan of deficit spending or of big government programs, but the case

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
NR PLUS World

China’s Horrific Triumph

By
As the end of the year approaches, we must reluctantly acknowledge that it has been a year of unimaginable triumph for America's only serious rival, the People's Republic of China. We will probably never know exactly how the coronavirus originated, and there appears to be a plausible scientific consensus that it ... Read More
NR PLUS World

China’s Horrific Triumph

By
As the end of the year approaches, we must reluctantly acknowledge that it has been a year of unimaginable triumph for America's only serious rival, the People's Republic of China. We will probably never know exactly how the coronavirus originated, and there appears to be a plausible scientific consensus that it ... Read More