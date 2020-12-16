NR PLUS Politics & Policy

With Xavier Becerra at HHS, the Biden Administration Will Be Pro-Abortion

By
California attorney general Xavier Becerra in 2013. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Health and Human Services Department confirms his administration’s commitment to abortion on demand.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his summer, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration had the authority to exempt religious groups from the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate. The mandate, first instituted by President Barack Obama’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, required nearly all employers to cover birth control and abortion-inducing drugs in their health-insurance plans, regardless of religious or conscience objections.

When Donald Trump took office, his administration moved to soften the mandate, offering broader exceptions that allowed employers to avoid subsidizing these drugs if their religious beliefs or conscience forbid them from doing so. Among the groups that benefited from these exemptions

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Elector Shenanigans

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and the enduring relevance of John Adams. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would be grateful to you if you would — please follow this link. Different Clowns, Same Circus Republicans stung by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Elector Shenanigans

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and the enduring relevance of John Adams. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would be grateful to you if you would — please follow this link. Different Clowns, Same Circus Republicans stung by ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Texas Lost, and Conservatives Won

By
Even Donald Trump’s supporters should welcome the Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to deny Texas’s claim that four battleground states had unconstitutionally run their 2020 presidential elections. It reaffirmed the half-century conservative effort to restore constitutional limits on the power of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Texas Lost, and Conservatives Won

By
Even Donald Trump’s supporters should welcome the Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to deny Texas’s claim that four battleground states had unconstitutionally run their 2020 presidential elections. It reaffirmed the half-century conservative effort to restore constitutional limits on the power of the ... Read More
Culture

Paul McCartney on Howard Stern

By
Paul McCartney explains how he put together a new album on which, for the third time, he plays all of the instruments. After McCartney (1970) and McCartney II (1980), Paul's lockdown album, out this week, is McCartney III, made alone in a studio except for two tech aides. “I’m actually quite good at playing ... Read More
Culture

Paul McCartney on Howard Stern

By
Paul McCartney explains how he put together a new album on which, for the third time, he plays all of the instruments. After McCartney (1970) and McCartney II (1980), Paul's lockdown album, out this week, is McCartney III, made alone in a studio except for two tech aides. “I’m actually quite good at playing ... Read More
Media

Keeping Our Sanity

By
On the menu today: Something of a stream-of-consciousness Jolt this morning, starting with contemplating how we can consume bad news in a troubled world and still keep our sanity and good cheer; what cults offer their members and how that relates to our current political environment; and Attorney General William ... Read More
Media

Keeping Our Sanity

By
On the menu today: Something of a stream-of-consciousness Jolt this morning, starting with contemplating how we can consume bad news in a troubled world and still keep our sanity and good cheer; what cults offer their members and how that relates to our current political environment; and Attorney General William ... Read More