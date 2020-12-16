With Xavier Becerra at HHS, the Biden Administration Will Be Pro-Abortion

Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Health and Human Services Department confirms his administration’s commitment to abortion on demand.

This summer, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration had the authority to exempt religious groups from the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate. The mandate, first instituted by President Barack Obama's Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, required nearly all employers to cover birth control and abortion-inducing drugs in their health-insurance plans, regardless of religious or conscience objections.

When Donald Trump took office, his administration moved to soften the mandate, offering broader exceptions that allowed employers to avoid subsidizing these drugs if their religious beliefs or conscience forbid them from doing so. Among the groups that benefited from these exemptions …