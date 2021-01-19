A $15 Minimum Wage Doesn’t Belong in a COVID-Relief Plan

It’s hard to argue that this hike has more than a tangential relationship to the problems caused by the pandemic.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden has repeatedly promised to unite the country and bring Americans from across the political spectrum together to address the grave problems we face as a nation. The inclusion of a partisan poison pill in the sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal that the president-elect unveiled last week is another reminder that he may have an unusually divisive notion of unity.

Alongside some relatively uncontroversial funding for vaccine distribution, COVID testing, and the like, Biden’s proposal includes eminently debatable but at least “on-topic” funding for mass “stimulus” checks, expanded unemployment benefits, and (to give the president-elect the benefit of the doubt) …