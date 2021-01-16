A Cat God, Mummy Coffins, and Spells for the Dead, in Texas

The Kimbell Art Museum, open for business, mounts a captivating show — Queen Nefertari’s Egypt — and leaves good questions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few months ago, I wrote about the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth. It’s one of my favorite museums. It’s an eccentric place, of the loftiest and most luminous kind. It’s a small collection of the best of the best in art, paintings generally but also sculpture, largely European but some antiquities. Its 300 or so objects are displayed in a Louis Kahn building — both very modern and indisputably classical — in Fort Worth.

I like Fort Worth. It’s got cultural energy and zest, with three great museums I especially recommend: the Kimbell, the Amon Carter Museum, and the …