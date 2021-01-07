A ‘Mostly Peaceful’ MAGA?

The phrase is as euphemistic here as it was over the summer. This chaos, too, was inflamed by irresponsible actors and has origins that should be studied.

Why did that ugly scene at the Capitol happen? Why was the certification of the Electoral College result delayed? Why did that poor woman die in the melee?

Tucker Carlson pleaded on his show last night for America’s leaders to move a step beyond condemning the riotous actions that delayed the counting of the Electoral College vote and left several dead. Carlson demanded that they (and we) try to understand why they happened, why thousands of people descended on their own government’s Capitol building. Carlson granted that they believe that their democracy is rigged against them. “Rather than trying to change …