A Note of Gratitude

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

Gratitude is a virtue we take seriously at National Review Institute. Our founder, William F. Buckley Jr., called us to “a rebirth of gratitude for those who have cared for us, living and, mostly, dead.” He continued, “The high moments of our way of life are their gifts to us. We must remember them in our thoughts and prayers; and in our deeds.”

National Review Institute is an invaluable institution. It is invaluable in the sense that its worth is not calculable; in the sense that its enduring principles are beyond price; in the sense that its influence in places of consequence and among citizens who love this country permeates widely. In this sense also, each gift bestowed upon NRI, no matter how “exiguous” (as Bill liked to say), is a gift for which our appreciation is profound and difficult to express adequately.

We are humbled by the support we’ve received from our friends across the country throughout 2020 — and especially these last few weeks. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we raised nearly $400,000 toward our End-of-Year Fund Appeal. This is a tremendous feat at a time like this, and we are most grateful.

With gifts still arriving in the mail, we are shy of our ambitious goal of $500,000 for this campaign. If you haven’t already, will you consider making a tax-deductible gift toward this Fund Appeal? You can click here to donate. It’s not too late to give, and every gift, exiguous or not, helps us begin the New Year on solid financial footing.

Through NRI's journalism fellowships and programs, our intrepid enterprise will continue to defend the great principles of limited self-government and honor the timeless values of Western civilization.

National Review Institute enters 2021 with renewed optimism. The year just passed has tested each of us, as it has tested our country. We will persevere with optimism because America, in every succeeding generation, exudes and rewards optimism. Thank you for standing with us. We wish you an abundance of health, happiness, and prosperity in this new year.

