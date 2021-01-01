Annus Horribilis

Lessons from the plague year

Even in a year marked by such dramatic political episodes as the waves of fire and blood that broke over American cities in the summer and President Donald Trump's sniveling attempt to invalidate the presidential election he lost, 2020 will not be remembered for its politics per se — it will be remembered for the plague that cost 335,000 (and counting) Americans, and something on the order of 2 million people worldwide, their lives.

There has been a great deal of attention given to the question of how the coronavirus epidemic will affect our politics. More interesting is the question of …