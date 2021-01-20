Biden’s ‘Bold’ Immigration Plan

It didn’t take long for him to drop the Mr. Moderate schtick.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden is, supposedly, the president from the “moderate lane” of the Democratic Party here to unite the country after four years of that nutty orange guy. Yet on the very day he was inaugurated, he proposed a set of immigration reforms that activists have called “bold,” including broad amnesty for illegal immigrants.

The package, outlined in a fact sheet ahead of draft legislation being sent to Congress, has little prayer of passing in anything like its current form. So long as the filibuster remains intact, the bill would need the support of ten Republican senators, or one-fifth of the caucus, …