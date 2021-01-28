Biden’s Climate-Change Folly

If he treated the issue as more than an occasion for taxpayer-funded political patronage, he might actually get somewhere.

Joe Biden has one thing right about climate change — that any meaningful evolution of U.S. policy can come only from a "unified national response." There isn't one of those in the making, and Biden shows no inclination or aptitude for forging a new climate consensus.

Instead, he is leaning into his favorite mode of politics, corporate welfare, by promising to have the federal government purchase a large new fleet of zero-emissions vehicles, which, he says — based on almost nothing — will create 1 million new jobs. He is issuing executive orders to this effect, which are practically meaningless — …