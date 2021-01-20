Biden’s Inauguration: Live Updates

An early morning scene prior to Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021 (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday, an Inauguration Day like no other.

COVID-19 precautions and heightened security in the wake of the January 6 riot at the Capitol have resulted in a largely virtual affair. Biden took the oath in person, but the traditionally packed National Mall is closed to the public. A celebrity-filled virtual event will follow. Outgoing President Trump is not attending the ceremonies, and left the White House early Wednesday morning.

Follow along for live updates from the NR team: