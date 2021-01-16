Capitol Riot Prosecutors Run a Big Risk in Pursuing a ‘Sedition’ Case

There must be accountability, and that cause would not be served by a raft of acquittals.

Suddenly there is enthusiasm over the prospect of prosecutions for seditious conspiracy, which was made a federal crime during the Civil War and is now codified by Section 2384 of the federal penal code. Last summer, when then-attorney general Bill Barr touted the statute as a potential vehicle for prosecuting violent rioters, the prospect was greeted with decidedly less enthusiasm.

As with insurrection, a concept whose mere utterance was grounds for ostracism a few months back (just ask Senator Tom Cotton), sedition is back in vogue now that the miscreants at issue are anathema to Democrats, rather than the party’s avatars …