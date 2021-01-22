Chief Justice Roberts Owes Us His Opinion on Presiding over Impeachment

Either presiding or not presiding can be justified on the basis of multiple different theories, and we should expect Roberts to put his reasons in writing.

There are undoubtedly few things Chief Justice John Roberts would less enjoy doing right now than taking a position on the second impeachment of Donald Trump. Roberts does not, in fact, need to decide whether the impeachment trial in the Senate can go forward, or whether the Senate can bar Trump from becoming president again. But he does need to decide whether he will preside over the trial. In order to make that decision, he must decide at least some of the contested constitutional questions. He owes it to the American people, the Senate, and our constitutional system to put …