China Is Getting Away with It

During a year in which it was an unrepentant geopolitical arsonist, China is emerging stronger than ever.

It was a heckuva year — for the Politburo.

In the final week of 2020, China sentenced citizen journalist Zhang Zhan to four years in prison for the crime of being an early challenger to the government’s COVID-19 narrative. It also imprisoned most of the Hong Kong 12, a group of activists who tried to escape from Hong Kong to Taiwan on a speed boat.

China broke its treaty with the United Kingdom over Hong Kong this year and destroyed the system of common-law liberty that existed in that island redoubt. It engaged in a cover-up of the emerging coronavirus pandemic in …