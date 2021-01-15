Convict and Disqualify Trump

For the health of the Republican Party — and the nation — it is the right and just thing to do.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I mpeaching Donald Trump a second time was a drastic step, but it was justified, no matter how shoddily and insincerely it was executed by House Democrats nor how selective was their outrage. Senate Republicans should do the right thing: vote to convict Trump and disqualify him from ever holding federal office again.

I am not normally in the habit of writing on subjects before I have entirely made up my own mind on them, but while my column last Thursday laid out both the case for Trump’s removal from office and the dangers of doing so, I had not entirely come …