Democrats Are Laying a Trap with Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Beware: Those arguing the Dems are making a miscalculation have got it all wrong.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Wall Street Journal’s editors gave voice on Tuesday to the conventional Republican wisdom: Democrats are pressing ahead with the impeachment of former president Donald Trump, despite the obvious divisiveness it portends, because “their goal is to banish Mr. Trump from running for office again.” This is a miscalculation, the theory goes, because the trial is likely to result in “his acquittal and political revival.”

I’ve made the same argument . . . though I’ve come to believe the conclusion that Democrats are miscalculating is itself a miscalculation (and if you read on, the Journal’s editors ended up hedging their bets, …