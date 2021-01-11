NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Democrats Need a Do-Over on Their Impeachment Article

By
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.) speaks to reporters about an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., January 11, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
The ‘Incitement of Insurrection’ charge will lead only to protracted political wrangling.  

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n all likelihood, President Trump is going to be impeached by the House this week, probably on Wednesday. It should be a moment of strong, bipartisan protection of the electoral process and of Congress as an institution. Instead, Democrats — at the very moment when they appear to have the high ground — are politicizing the process. Instead of pursuing a preservation of the Constitution that can unite the country, they are making the impeachment push the coda of their four-year partisan warfare against Trump.

The Democrats have labeled their proposed impeachment article “Incitement of Insurrection.” This is needlessly problematic and