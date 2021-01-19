Democrats Will Pay the Price for Placating the Squad

The irony of the Squad’s fame contributing to Democrats’ losses is that their party’s weakness now empowers them even more.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hey came to Washington “to shake things up,” Reuters recalled last fall, but the lawmakers known as “the Squad” — New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts’s Ayanna Pressley, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar — soon learned that the “political fast-lane can be perilous.”

Is it, though? Without any accomplishments to speak of, the Squad nonetheless has received widespread obsequious media coverage. Only last week, 60 Minutes reporter Lesley Stahl asked Nancy Pelosi, “Why does AOC complain that you have not been grooming younger people for leadership?” It’s not often a prestigious journalist asks the speaker of the House to explain the grousing …