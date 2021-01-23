Dissent, Patriotism, and Insurrection: A Complicated History

We should stop acting like every dissenter is a terrorist-in-waiting. We should also call out actual insurrection when we see it, on both sides.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T homas Jefferson did not actually say, “Dissent is the highest form of patriotism.” The dodgy New York City mayor John Lindsay did say it. Yeah, that’s a comedown . . . but it was the Sixties, Lindsay was the original “limousine liberal” — to hear Mario Procaccino, a Bronx pol of my youth, tell it — and who on the center-left wasn’t saying it by then? Vietnam had become Nixon’s War.

Decades later, as a U.S. senator, Sixties deb Hillary Clinton revived the thought, in her less-than-sonorous way: “I’m sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and …