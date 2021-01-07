Do Nothing, Congress

Democrats are kidding themselves if they believe that the elections of 2020–21 have given them a mandate for sweeping change.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E very time the Democrats manage to pick the country’s various electoral locks and find themselves in control of the White House and both houses of Congress, they tell themselves it’s 1932. The People have spoken and they want Profound and Lasting Change!

No, they don’t. They didn’t in 2008, when Americans were angry and frustrated about the Iraq War, terrified about the economy, and inclined to inflict severe punishment on anyone with an (R) after his name for his role in both calamities. Almost immediately after Barack Obama took office, however, the reasons he won ceased to resonate: By the time …