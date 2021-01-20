For Conservatives, a Break from the Trump Monopoly

For the first time in five years, it is possible to propose and promote conservative ideas without having to go through or around Donald Trump.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T oday is a day of dread, as executive power passes to people who aim to bend American government against everything that conservatives hold dear. But for conservative thinkers, planners, advocates, and policy-makers, it is also a day of liberation. For the first time in five years, it is possible to think, propose, plan, and promote conservative ideas without having to go through or around Donald Trump. They’ll no longer risk being held hostage to whatever he was personally interested in on a particular day, or whatever he kicked up in opposition to himself either. Trump’s influence will linger to an …