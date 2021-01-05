Georgia Senate Runoffs: Live Updates

Supporters of Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue hold up signs during the Senate run-off election in Marietta, Ga., January 5, 2021. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Georgia voters hold the key to control of the Senate, as they render their verdict in two runoff elections on Tuesday.

Republican Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock, and Republican David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff. A Democratic sweep in Georgia would bring the Senate to a 50-50 partisan split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a position to cast tie-breaking votes, effectively giving her party control. The GOP can retain control by winning one or both races.

Advertisement

Follow along for live updates on the race from the NR team: