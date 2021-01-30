Globalist Civilization Is Bound to Fall

The Davos crowd’s grand schemes are about as far-removed from ordinary people’s problems as can be.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Wanli Emperor ruined the noble intentions of the Ming dynasty’s founder, locked himself inside his palace, and indulged in the good life. He was obsessed with avoiding contact with townsfolk and, needless to say, their affairs, even 500 years before the coronavirus. Meanwhile, in Rome, after the death of Marcus Aurelius, the Empire staked its future in the hands of his son Commodus, who managed to ruin the good standing of the family business in record time. He was a paranoid, selfish, and reckless despot. And he died strangled, because at the time magnicide wasn’t frowned upon if the …