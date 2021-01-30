Globalist Civilization Is Bound to Fall

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Wanli Emperor ruined the noble intentions of the Ming dynasty’s founder, locked himself inside his palace, and indulged in the good life. He was obsessed with avoiding contact with townsfolk and, needless to say, their affairs, even 500 years before the coronavirus. Meanwhile, in Rome, after the death of Marcus Aurelius, the Empire staked its future in the hands of his son Commodus, who managed to ruin the good standing of the family business in record time. He was a paranoid, selfish, and reckless despot. And he died strangled, because at the time magnicide wasn’t frowned upon if the …
The Davos crowd’s grand schemes are about as far-removed from ordinary people’s problems as can be.
The Latest
Rothko, Reverential and Otherworldly, in Houston
The painter’s final statement — his darkest paintings — under new light.
China’s Terrifying Return to Maoism
A recent report out of the U.K. reveals Beijing’s full-scale, wide-ranging assault on individual liberty in almost all its aspects.
Biden’s Blue-State Clawback
The hidden agenda behind the new president’s busy week.
Civic Virtues as Moral Facts: Recovering the Other Half of Our Founding
An emphasis on inclusiveness, however necessary and legitimate, does not define or exhaust the moral foundations of democracy.
The Greatest Hollywood Memoir Ever Written
Rob Lowe’s book delivers one spectacular anecdote after another.
Biden Must Stop Blaming Trump and Act to Combat the Pandemic
Hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake.