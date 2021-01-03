‘Hilaria’ Baldwin and the Allure of the Invented Persona

The longing that causes Hillary Hayward-Thomas to reinvent herself is the same force powering social-media mobs and hashtag activism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O h, Hillary Hayward-Thomas!

First, a word of sincere thanks: It is an absolute relief to be writing about a Hillary who is not Herself, last seen scrounging around the metaphorical trash-heaps of our nation’s hideous capital like some kind of political hobo hunting after an imaginary can of beef stew. This Hillary is going to be a lot more fun, for exactly two minutes.

Hillary, now “Hilaria,” Baldwin, née Hayward-Thomas of the Boston Hayward-Thomases, is the social-media hate object du jour, having used a partly invented biography, an entirely invented accent, and perhaps a bit of cosmetic derring-do to pass herself off …