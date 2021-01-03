NR PLUS Culture

‘Hilaria’ Baldwin and the Allure of the Invented Persona

By
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., January 27, 2019. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
The longing that causes Hillary Hayward-Thomas to reinvent herself is the same force powering social-media mobs and hashtag activism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O h, Hillary Hayward-Thomas!

First, a word of sincere thanks: It is an absolute relief to be writing about a Hillary who is not Herself, last seen scrounging around the metaphorical trash-heaps of our nation’s hideous capital like some kind of political hobo hunting after an imaginary can of beef stew. This Hillary is going to be a lot more fun, for exactly two minutes.

Hillary, now “Hilaria,” Baldwin, née Hayward-Thomas of the Boston Hayward-Thomases, is the social-media hate object du jour, having used a partly invented biography, an entirely invented accent, and perhaps a bit of cosmetic derring-do to pass herself off