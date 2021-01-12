Impeach, Convict, Remove

And, if there isn’t time, impeach and convict, anyway

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D onald Trump should be impeached, convicted, and removed from office.

If it takes until five minutes before Joe Biden is sworn in to get it done, then so be it. And if Trump runs out the clock, then he should be impeached and convicted after the fact, barring him from ever holding office again and providing a prelude to his likely prosecution on criminal charges in several jurisdictions.

This process should have started before the sacking of the Capitol by the mob he whipped up a week ago. It should have started with the release of the recording of the telephone call …