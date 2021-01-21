It’s John Brennan’s Authoritarianism That Threatens Democracy

The odious spymaster cheers a supposed effort to track down sinister ‘libertarians’ and ‘nativists.’

Every time former CIA director John Brennan appears on cable news to warn America about some new "insidious threat to democracy," I am reminded again that he deserves to be in federal prison. In this corrupt media environment, however, the official who oversaw an illegal domestic-spying operation on the legislative branch of the United States government, who tried to cover it up and blame innocent Senate staffers when discovered, and who then brazenly lied about it to legislators and the American people — this man is held up as a paragon of civic virtue.

We still don’t even know what role …