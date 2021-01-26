Javad Zarif’s Chutzpah

Desperate to win sanctions relief, Iran’s foreign minister pens a falsehood-riddled essay in an American magazine.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he foreign minister of Iran has a message for President Joe Biden: If you lift all of your sanctions and shut up about Tehran’s support for terrorist groups and its development of ballistic-missile technology, we’ll let you back into the 2015 nuclear agreement . . . maybe.

Tehran’s cosmopolitan, English-speaking, sometimes openly anti-Semitic top diplomat Javad Zarif made this incredibly bold argument in a piece published by Foreign Affairs magazine last week. One wouldn’t be mistaken to think that he’s beginning the negotiations with a high asking price — and without much to justify it. Iran’s been battered by the Trump administration’s sanctions, …