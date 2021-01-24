Joe Biden’s First Mistake

Biden doesn't have to make governing hard for himself. But he probably will, if his term's inauspicious start is anything to go on.

Joe Biden has been around long enough that he knows a president really gets to do only one or two things. Barack Obama got his failed health-care scheme, Ronald Reagan got his tax cuts and eventual victory in the Cold War, Donald Trump got Paul Ryan's tax cuts and Mitch McConnell's judges, Bill Clinton got . . . reelected.

Fortunately for Biden, he has only one thing to do at home. Unfortunately, he is already screwing that one thing up.

COVID-19 is, for the foreseeable future, the only domestic issue. From the specific public-health problem to the economy to crime and homelessness …