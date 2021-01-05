Jon Ossoff Was the Original Beto O’Rourke

Well before running for the Senate, the Democrat tried and failed to win a House seat in Georgia’s sixth district.

Democratic consultant Jon Ossoff burst onto the political scene in 2017, running for a House seat in a Georgia congressional district where he wasn't even a resident. On the morning of the election, a CNN anchor shared an inconvenient fact with the candidate: He couldn't vote for himself.

“I grew up in this district,” Ossoff replied. “I grew up in this community. It is my home. My family is still there.” Yet he didn’t deny reality; when voters headed to the polls that morning, Ossoff would be campaigning on the sidelines, barred from the ballot box.

Ossoff had moved “down the street,” …