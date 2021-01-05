NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Make America Mediocre Again: Biden’s Corporate-Tax Agenda

Biden's plan to bring American taxes 'in line with' developed peers would in fact make U.S. corporate taxes the highest in the G7.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B iden’s corporate-tax proposal is remarkable. Its explicit aspiration is for America not to stand out among its G7 (a group of seven advanced economies) peers. Under the plan, the U.S. would intend neither to gain advantage from tax policy now have its tax code be a source of competitive disadvantage: The best that can be said is that America would be leading from the middle rather than from behind. If the G7 were a seven-person seminar, America would show up hoping to do no better than two or three classmates.

Even in its modest ambition to be mediocre, however, the Biden

Joseph W. Sullivan served at the White House Council of Economic Advisers as the special adviser to the chairman, as well as a staff economist, from 2017 to 2019.