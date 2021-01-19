McConnell Wants Senate Power-Sharing Agreement to Protect Filibuster

The Senate majority leader urged colleagues to address the issue ‘head on before the passions of one particular issue or another arise.’

he Senate could be headed for a showdown over the legislative filibuster sooner than many had expected.

On Wednesday — after President-elect Joe Biden, two new Democratic senators from Georgia, and one new Democratic senator from California are all sworn in — Republicans will lose their Senate majority. One of the first orders of business in the new 50–50 Senate will be a power-sharing agreement that will govern how committees are run and how resources are allocated. In an email sent to GOP colleagues on Monday night, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell wrote that he wanted the deal to protect the …