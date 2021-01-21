Media Bootlickers Hurl Themselves at Biden’s Feet

Pretending that he’s a groundbreaking or cathartic or unifying figure won’t work. He’s been around too long.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘T his team truly understands optics. These images will inspire our friends and shake our foes,” says Matt Dornic, casting an eye over a display of nation-affirming firepower to mark the occasion of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Er, make that fireworks power. Dornic, a supposedly nonpartisan spokesman for the supposedly nonpartisan CNN, attached to his sentiment, issued via Twitter, a picture of the fireworks Wednesday night on the Mall. An elaborate use of fireworks is going to make Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping tremble with unease? Why was this point not being made by CNN personalities when Donald Trump presided over a …