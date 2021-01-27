NRPLUS Conference Call with Rich Lowry and John Bolton

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n January 26, National Review editor in chief Rich Lowry spoke with former United Nations ambassador John Bolton on an exclusive, members-only NRPLUS conference call.

Rich and Ambassador Bolton started off with an analysis of the impeachment and upcoming trial of former president Donald Trump. They discussed the noticeable absence of Chief Justice John Roberts from the process, the constitutionality of the impeachment, and what kind of precedent it would set if the impeachment were to be successful.

With the ambassador’s extensive background in foreign policy, the pair then dove into a thorough discussion of the Biden administration’s approach to foreign affairs. …