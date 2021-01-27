Nuking the Filibuster: Bad for the Senate, Worse for America

And worst of all for the Left.

To Nuke or Not to Nuke

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this week, Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema publicly declared their support for the Senate’s cloture rule, which requires a supermajority of 60 votes to end floor debates and pass most legislation. Their statements effectively ended the Senate’s latest flirtation with the so-called “nuclear option” — the parliamentary gambit by which many Democrats want to eliminate the 60-vote threshold with only their 50 votes.

While Manchin and Sinema’s principled, institutionalist stand will allow the Senate to finally organize itself for the new 50-50 partisan split, they are coming in for criticism from progressive activists.

“Woke”

…