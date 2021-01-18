Obamacare’s Other Shoe Just Dropped

Even in its dubious goal of increasing taxes, Obamacare fell short.

Last week the White House released data showing that one of the major taxes in the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA) turned out to be a big lie.

When Congress was debating the ACA, the experts told us that consumers must be forced to buy health insurance or else they would sign up only when they were sick. Anyone who did not comply must be disciplined for the greater good, they said. The 111th Congress embraced this conclusion when it passed the ACA. The law included an “individual mandate” forcing everyone to buy health insurance and an “employer mandate” forcing employers …