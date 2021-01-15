NR PLUS U.S.

Our Tech Cosmopolitans’ Selective Outrage

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies via videoconference during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Facebook and Twitter’s content moderation practices, November 17, 2020. (Hannah McKay/Pool via Reuters)
They tend to censor Americans more, while allowing the mullahs of Iran and the Chinese government to call for ethnic cleansing and genocide relatively unmolested.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n her famous post-Cold War essay, “Patriotism and Cosmopolitanism,” Martha Nussbaum lays out the cosmopolitan ethic succinctly. Cosmopolitans are those “whose primary allegiance is to the community of human beings in the entire world.” She contrasts it to nationalism:

Once one has said, “I am an Indian first, a citizen of the world second,” once one has made that morally questionable move of self-definition by a morally irrelevant characteristic, then what, indeed, will stop one from saying, as Tagore’s characters so quickly learn to say, “I am a Hindu first, and an Indian second,” or “I am an upper-caste landlord first, and