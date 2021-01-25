Salon Smears Tom Cotton

The progressive outlet falsely claims the combat veteran and Arkansas senator falsified his military record.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ver the weekend, Salon published an article accusing Arkansas senator Tom Cotton of “repeatedly falsify[ing]” his “honorable military record” during his congressional campaigns.

A 2012 Cotton campaign ad says he “volunteered to be an Army Ranger,” but Roger Sullenberger writes that Cotton was never an “actual Army Ranger.”

According to the Salon staff writer:

In his first run for Congress, Cotton leaned heavily on his military service, claiming to have been “a U.S. Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan,” and, in a campaign ad, to have “volunteered to be an Army Ranger.” In reality, Cotton was never part of the 75th Ranger Regiment,

…