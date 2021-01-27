Senate Republicans Take an Early Off-Ramp on Impeachment

By embracing a dubious legal theory, the Senate GOP sets a bad precedent and keeps Trump as the 2024 GOP front-runner.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S hortly before senators were sworn in for Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial (the fourth such trial in history), Kentucky senator Rand Paul spoke to reporters about his effort to dismiss the trial on the grounds that it is unconstitutional to impeach a former president.

“If more than 34 Republicans vote against the constitutionality of the proceeding, the whole thing is dead on arrival. Doesn’t matter what they can do,” Paul said on Tuesday. “They probably should rest their case and present no case at all.”

Paul got more than a third of the Senate necessary to thwart Trump’s conviction. Forty-five Republicans voted …