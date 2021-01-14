Ten House Republicans Take a Stand

It takes genuine courage to stand up to one’s own party and the threat of violence.

It took genuine courage for each of the ten House Republican members to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump on Wednesday.

Exactly one week before the vote, a mob of Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and sent 15 police officers to the hospital — including one officer who died. If the mob was willing to savagely attack cops, it’s not hard to imagine what would have happened if they’d reached their intended targets.

The threat of violence hasn’t dissipated. Up to 20,000 members of the National Guard could be in Washington for the inauguration. According to GOP sources on a …