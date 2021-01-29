The American Left’s Love Affair with FARC & Friends

FARC, whose leaders are going on trial, is one of the many murderous offshoots of that ‘real socialism’ the Left insists ‘has never been tried.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A special court has been convened in Colombia to try eight leaders of the Marxist-Leninist terrorist outfit known as FARC — Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia — on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges. Perhaps justice will be done upon these eight — will it ever be done for their enablers in the United States and elsewhere?

FARC is one of the many murderous offshoots of that “real socialism” that our leftist friends always insist “has never been tried.” Like the Taliban, it is part political movement and part drug cartel; like Hamas, it has sought legitimacy by repackaging itself as a …