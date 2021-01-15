The Biden COVID Plan: Money for Everything!

He wants to throw $2 trillion at everyone in sight.

Just weeks ago, Congress passed a roughly trillion-dollar COVID relief bill. As I wrote at the time, the legislation was hardly perfect, but it provided enough help to get us through for a while — hopefully until the vaccines start knocking the virus's death toll down and we can get back to normal.

But soon we’ll have a new Democratic president backed up by Democratic majorities in Congress, so $900 billion is no longer enough. Last night, Joe Biden put out a plan to spend about $2 trillion more. I suppose that makes sense, given that the Democrats’ original proposal last …