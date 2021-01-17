The Disciplinary Corporation, Redux

The recruitment of corporations as the enforcers of political discipline is the avant-garde progressive project of the moment.

Can you be fired from a job or denied service by a restaurant in retaliation for your opinion?

It depends on the opinion.

Some opinions are protected by American labor and civil-rights law. For example, “The employees of this business should organize a union” is an opinion the expression of which is generally protected by federal law, which prohibits employers from acting in such a way as “by discrimination in regard to hire or tenure of employment or any term or condition of employment to encourage or discourage membership in any labor organization.” Other opinions enjoy protected status under civil-rights laws, e.g., “There is …