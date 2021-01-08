The Georgia Senate Debacle Has Many Fathers

How online cultural feuds and a stagnant policy agenda doomed the GOP this week.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F rom November 2002 until January 4, 2021, Republicans did not lose a single Senate race in Georgia. This past week, they lost two in one night.

It’s commonly said that victory has many fathers while defeat is an orphan, but the debacle in Georgia had more than a few parents. The Georgia runoffs revealed in stark relief the structural weaknesses that have frustrated Republicans in the Trump era, as Donald Trump’s personality politics could not make up for the Republican policy vacuum.

In his effort to remain the dominant figure of American politics even in the waning days of his term, Donald …