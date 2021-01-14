The Media’s Cynical ‘Sedition’ Smear

The term is being casually flung about, with little distinction between wrong-headed lawmakers and the rioters themselves.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D uring yesterday’s vote to impeach President Trump a second time, CNN host Jake Tapper described Congressman Brian Mast as “a Republican from Florida — who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know . . . about his commitment to it here in the United States.” This sounds like pretty Trumpy rhetoric to me, the kind that I’m told corrodes the foundations of comity and civil society, etc.

Unlike many of Tapper’s critics, I don’t think veterans such as Mast, who was injured by an IED in Afghanistan, deserve any special dispensation from criticism during a …