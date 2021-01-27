NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ow that it has received the articles of impeachment and designated Patrick Leahy as the presiding judge, the Senate will have to officially decide whether it has the jurisdiction to try Donald Trump. A court — even a court of impeachment — first must ask if it has the constitutional authority to hear a case. Only after it has found jurisdiction can a court turn to the merits of the claim. When Congress’s power over ex-officials is so doubtful, the Senate’s most prudent course would be to dismiss the case — regardless of whether it believes Trump committed “incitement of …
The Originalist Case against a Trump Impeachment Trial
The American republic desperately needs a respite from the extreme political factionalism of the recent past.
The Latest
Biden’s Inauguration Speech Was a Lot Like Trump’s
Biden’s scaremongering imagery has been memory-holed together with Trump’s promises of unity and healing.
Nuking the Filibuster: Bad for the Senate, Worse for America
And worst of all for the Left.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the American Film Institute 11
Race-baiting and wokism from top to bottom, and not one good film on the list.
Getting State and Local Aid Right
Congress should use historical data, not future projections, to determine state and local assistance.
Biden Shuns His Left Flank on China — for Now
The new administration should stay the hawkish course set by the Trump administration.
It’s Not Confusing, It’s Newsom
California’s governor has broken his promise for transparent, data-driven governance during coronavirus. He may soon pay the price.