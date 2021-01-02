The Risky Wager of Betting on Trump

It was always a dice-roll. But in this moment, the case for having supported the president’s reelection bid is harder to make.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ere the anti-Trumpers right all along?

They point to the president’s performance over the last two months, ranging from the bizarre to the shameful, and point out that this Trump is the only Trump there has ever been. There is no denying that. Indeed, it is why many conservatives who supported him for reelection, and who were generally supportive of the policies if not the person, opposed him in the 2016 GOP primary, coming around to The Donald only through gritted teeth (if you can call Hillary Clinton “gritted teeth”).

In this moment, two tumultuous months after Election Day, the case for …