The State of the GOP

Rob Portman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, the Capitol Hill police, ‘move on,’ and more

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Monday, Rob Portman announced that he was retiring, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she was running. This says a great deal. “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”

Portman is a Republican senator from Ohio (“Republican” in the pre-Trump sense). Sarah Huckabee Sanders, of course, is a Trump Republican, who is running for governor of Arkansas (a position her father once held).

I recall what Rod Blagojevich said, describing his political commitments: “If you’re asking what my party affiliation is, I’m a Trumpocrat.”

“Blago,” as you know, was the Democratic governor of Illinois, imprisoned for corruption. …